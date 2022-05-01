PWG Delivering the Goods – 01 May 2022 – Results

Daniel Garcia defeated Bandido to win the PWG World Championship in the main event of PWG’s Delivering the Goods on May 1, 2022, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Delivering the Goods

May 1, 2022

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Jack Cartwheel over Shane Haste. [12’39]

Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) over West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs). [16’17]

Jonathan Gresham over Kevin Blackwood. [17’10]

Konosuke Takeshita over Aramis. [10’02]

Black Taurus over Blake Christian. [8’22]

Biff Busick over “Speedball” Mike Bailey. [17’06]

Daniel Garcia over Bandido by submission to win the PWG World Championship. [24’45]