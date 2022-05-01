PWG Delivering the Goods – 01 May 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 05/01/2022

Daniel Garcia defeated Bandido to win the PWG World Championship in the main event of PWG’s Delivering the Goods on May 1, 2022, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Delivering the Goods
May 1, 2022
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Jack Cartwheel over Shane Haste. [12’39]

Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) over West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs). [16’17]

Jonathan Gresham over Kevin Blackwood. [17’10]

Konosuke Takeshita over Aramis. [10’02]

Black Taurus over Blake Christian. [8’22]

Biff Busick over “Speedball” Mike Bailey. [17’06]

Daniel Garcia over Bandido by submission to win the PWG World Championship. [24’45]

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "PWG Delivering the Goods – 01 May 2022 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.