PWG Nineteen – 03 July 2022 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Nineteen
July 3, 2022
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Shane Haste vs Titus Alexander. [9’18]
Yuka Sakazaki over Masha Slamovich. [9’22]
Davey Richards over JONAH and Kevin Blackwood via submission on Blackwood. [10’42]
“Speedball” Mike Bailey over Buddy Matthews. [13’20]
Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) over Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to retain the PWG Tag TeamChampionship. [18’02]
Daniel Garcia over Konosuke Takeshita to retain the PWG WorldChampionship. [23’19]
