PWG Nineteen – 03 July 2022 – Results

Daniel Garcia defeated Konosuke Takeshita to retain the PWGWorldChampionship in the main event of PWG’s Nineteen in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Nineteen

July 3, 2022

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Shane Haste vs Titus Alexander. [9’18]

Yuka Sakazaki over Masha Slamovich. [9’22]

Davey Richards over JONAH and Kevin Blackwood via submission on Blackwood. [10’42]

“Speedball” Mike Bailey over Buddy Matthews. [13’20]

Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) over Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) to retain the PWG Tag TeamChampionship. [18’02]

Daniel Garcia over Konosuke Takeshita to retain the PWG WorldChampionship. [23’19]