More matches for Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut event on August 13 have been announced

Epic Pro Wrestling has announced Atticus Cogar versus Eli Everfly as part of the debut event’s co-main event. The other half of their main event will feature Peter Avalon versus an unnamed opponent.

Here is the promotion’s full press release on the match announcement.

In the co-main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s Going Down Swinging, two of professional wrestling’s most fearless competitors will go one-on-one for the first time ever when Eli Everfly goes up against Atticus Cogar. Everfly vs. Cogar is set to join a series of big matches that will headline Epic Pro’s debut show which includes the 2021 SoCal Wrestler of the Year Ray Rosas vs. the 2021 SoCal Rookie of the Year Kidd Bandit, and Peter Avalon in the main event against an opponent to be announced in the next few weeks.

Epic Pro’s Going Down Swinging on August 13 is also scheduled to feature tag team action, as the team of Shane Haste and Johnnie Robbie will be going up against the team of Hunter Freeman and J2 Mattioli.

Other matches announced for Epic Pro’s Going Down Swinging include Lil’ Cholo vs. Delilah Doom, Cameron Gates vs. Jordan Cruz, Darwin Finch vs. Hoss Hogg, and B-Boy vs. Brendan Divine. Epic Pro Wrestling’s Going Down Swinging on August 13 in Los Angeles is also scheduled to feature Rickey Shane Page, Calder McColl, and Diego Valens.

Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling’s Going Down Swinging on August 13 are on sale at epicprogoingdownswinging.eventbrite.com. Tickets on Eventbrite are $25 for Front Row, and $20 for General Admission, while ticket prices at the door will be $40 for Front Row and $30 for General Admission.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Down Swinging takes place on August 13 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex, located at 4835 Clara St. Cudahy, CA. Bell time is 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:15 PM. For updates and information, follow Epic Pro Wrestling’s social media accounts for all the latest news regarding Epic Pro’s debut event.

