Epic Pro – 13 August 2022 – Results

In the main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut event on August 13, the 2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Ray Rosas defeated the 2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year Kidd Bandit. Click for full results.

Epic Pro Wrestling

Going Down Swinging

August 13, 2022

Clara Sports Complex

Cudahy, CA

Brendan Divine over B-Boy.

Lil’ Cholo over Delilah Doom.

Calder McColl over Diego Valens.

Hoss Hogg over Darwin Finch.

Shane Haste & Johnnie Robbie over J2 Mattioli & Hunter Freeman.

Cameron Gates over Jordan Cruz to retain the Santino Bros. Inner City Championship.

Atticus Cogar over Eli Everfly.

Brendan Divine over Rickey Shane Page.

Ray Rosas over Kidd Bandit.