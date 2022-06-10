Ray Rosas vs. Kidd Bandit scheduled for Epic Pro’s debut event on August 13

Epic Pro Wrestling has announced the first match for their debut show on August 13. The match is rare matchup of the reigning Southern California Wrestler of the Year and Rookie of the Year, with Ray Rosas facing Kid Bandit.

A meeting between the reigning Southern California Wrestler of the Year and Rookie of the Year has only happened a handful of times over the years, and this will be the first time it has happened in five years.

Here is the full press release from Epic Pro Wrestling:

The first match for Epic Pro Wrestling’s upcoming debut event on August 13 in Los Angeles has been signed, and it will feature the reigning SoCal Wrestler of the Year going up against the reigning the SoCal Rookie of the Year!

As announced yesterday on Epic Pro’s social media accounts, a match between the 2021 SoCal Wrestler of the Year, Ray Rosas, and the 2021 SoCal Rookie of the Year, Kidd Bandit, has been made official after Rosas issued a challenge to Bandit to a match at Epic Pro’s debut event, Going Down Swinging, on August 13th at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA.

“I’m throwing down the gauntlet,” said Rosas in a video posted on May 23. “Let’s see how good you really are when you step into the ring with the Wrestler of the Year.”

Bandit would respond to Rosas’ challenge in a video posted on their social media accounts yesterday afternoon and accepted Rosas’ challenge for a match on August 13 at Epic Pro’s debut event.

The match between Rosas and Bandit will be the first time in five years that a reigning SoCal Wrestler of the Year has faced the reigning SoCal Rookie of the Year. The last time a match of this kind was held was on March 17, 2017, when the 2016 SoCal Wrestler of the Year, Tyler Bateman, defeated the 2016 Rookie of the Year, Brody King, at a Santino Bros Wrestling event in Bell Gardens in a match that saw Bateman retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Championship over King.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Going Down Swinging on August 13 in Los Angeles is also scheduled to feature Peter Avalon in the main event against an opponent to be announced. Other wrestlers scheduled to be in action include Atticus Cogar, Rickey Shane Page, Shane Haste, Eli Everfly, Delilah Doom, B-Boy, Lil’ Cholo, Jordan Cruz, Brendan Divine, Hoss Hogg, Darwin Finch, Cameron Gates, and more!

Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling’s Going Down Swinging on August 13 are on sale at epicprogoingdownswinging.eventbrite.com. Fans can take advantage of special “Early Bird” sale prices until July 27 and purchase Front Row tickets for $25 each or General Admission tickets for $20 each. After that, prices will be $30 for Front Row and $25 for General Admission until August 12, while ticket prices at the door will be $40 for Front Row and $30 for General Admission.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Down Swinging takes place on August 13 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex, located at 4835 Clara St. Cudahy, CA. Bell time is 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:15 PM. For updates and information, follow Epic Pro Wrestling’s social media accounts for all the latest news regarding Epic Pro’s debut event.

www.facebook.com/EPICProLA

www.instagram.com/epicprola

www.twitter.com/EPICProLA