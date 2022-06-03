AEW Rampage – 03 June 2022 – Results

AEW held a live Rampage and taped future episodes of Dark at the Toyota Center in Ontario, CA on June 3. Click for full results from the event including spoilers for Dark.

Lance Archer over Aaron Solo.

Christopher Daniels over Steve Andrews.

Marina Shafir over Skye Blue.

Matt Sydal over Taylor Rust.

Toni Storm over Zeda Zhang.

Max Caster, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn over John Silver, Alex Reynolds & 10.

Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) over Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix). [14’54]

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs over Jordan Cruz & Ju Dizz. [0’46]

Athena over Kiera Hogan. [8’23’

Scorpio Sky over Dante Martin to retain the AEW TNT Championship. [8’13]

Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker over Ray Rosas, Jack Banning & ???.

QT Marshall over Alan “5” Angels.

Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander & Anna Jay over Emi Sakura, Diamante & Nyla Rose.

Ethan Page over Frankie Kazarian.

Ortiz over Serpentico.

Bobby Fish over Brock Anderson.

Konosuke Takeshita over Nick Comoroto.

Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland & Trent Beretta over Private Party & The Blade.