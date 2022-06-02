Atticus Cogar, Rickey Shane Page, Shane Haste added to Epic Pro’s debut show on August 13

Epic Pro Wrestling has announced that Atticus Cogar, Rickey Shane Page, and Shane Haste have been added to their debut event on August 13 in Cudahy, CA. In addition to the talent announcements, tickets for the Epic Pro Wrestling debut are now on sale at an “early bird” price until July 27.

No matches have been announced for Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut event yet, but it has been announced Peter Avalon will be in the main event. Additionally, the promotion posted a promo by Southern California Wrestler of the Year Ray Rosas where he seemingly challenges Southern California Rookie of the Year Kidd Bandit.

Here is the full press release from Epic Pro Wrestling:

(LOS ANGELES, CA, June 2, 2022) – Epic Pro Wrestling’s upcoming event Going Down Swinging on August 13, 2022 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA has added some big names to its lineup, as Atticus Cogar, Rickey Shane Page, and Shane Haste will be in action at Epic Pro’s debut show. Epic Pro Wrestling’s Going Down Swinging is currently scheduled to feature Peter Avalon in the main event against an opponent to be announced within the next few weeks. Announcements regarding matches taking place on the undercard will begin in the next few weeks. Also appearing at Epic Pro Wrestling’s Going Down Swinging on August 13 will be Ray Rosas, Eli Everfly, Delilah Doom, B-Boy, Lil’ Cholo, Brendan Divine, Hoss Hogg, Jordan Cruz, Cameron Gates, Darwin Finch, and more. Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling’s Going Down Swinging on August 13 are also now on sale at epicprogoingdownswinging.eventbrite.com. Fans can take advantage of special “Early Bird” sale prices until July 27 and purchase Front Row tickets for $25 each or General Admission tickets for $20 each. After that, prices will be $30 for Front Row and $25 for General Admission until August 12, while ticket prices at the door will be $40 for Front Row and $30 for General Admission. Epic Pro Wrestling’s Down Swinging takes place on August 13 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex, located at 4835 Clara St. Cudahy, CA. Bell time is 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:15 PM. For updates and information, follow Epic Pro Wrestling’s social media accounts for all the latest news regarding Epic Pro’s debut event.