Epic Pro – 25 February 2023 – Results

Epic Pro
Sicker Than Your Average
February 25, 2023
Clara Sports Complex
Cudahy, CA
Pre-show match
Fabrizio over Jeff Roth
Big Dick Hoss over Michael Hopkins.
The DKC over Darwin Finch.
Cameron Gates over Adrian Quest.
The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine) over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly).
Ray Rosas over B-Boy.
Danny Limelight over Lucas Riley.
Super Astro Jr. over Fulgor.
Juicy Finau over Kidd Bandit in a Kawaii Deathmatch
