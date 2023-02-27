Epic Pro – 25 February 2023 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/27/2023

Juicy Finau defeated Kidd Bandit in a Kawaii Deathmatch for the main event of Epic Pro’s February 25 event in Cudahy, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Epic Pro
Sicker Than Your Average
February 25, 2023
Clara Sports Complex
Cudahy, CA

Pre-show match
Fabrizio over Jeff Roth

Big Dick Hoss over Michael Hopkins.

The DKC over Darwin Finch.

Cameron Gates over Adrian Quest.

The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine) over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly).

Ray Rosas over B-Boy.

Danny Limelight over Lucas Riley.

Super Astro Jr. over Fulgor.

Juicy Finau over Kidd Bandit in a Kawaii Deathmatch

