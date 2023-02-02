Epic announces updates to their lineup, deal with Fite+

Earlier tonight, Epic Pro Wrestling announced that Danny Limelight and The DKC had been added to their next event, Sicker Than Your Average, on February 25 in Cudahy, CA, along with a deal for their events to appear on Fite+.

Danny Limelight, who is the current UWN World Champion and FSW No Limits Champion, will face Lucas Riley in their first singles match since 2019. The DKC, who has been wrestling regularly for New Japan Pro Wrestling, will face Calder McColl in a first-time matchup.

The event will be headlined by Peter Avalon taking on the 2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year Kidd Bandit. Also, CMLL’s Super Astro Jr. will be taking on Fulgor in a first-ever meeting.

Here is the full lineup for the event:

Peter Avalon vs. Kidd Bandit

Super Astro Jr. vs. Fulgor

Danny Limelight vs. Lucas Riley

Brothers Divine vs. DoomFly

Ray Rosas vs. B-Boy

The DKC vs. Calder McColl

Cameron Gates vs. Adrian Quest

Big Dick Hoss vs. Michael Hopkins

The promotion also announced earlier today that they would be joining Fite+, the subscription service from Fite.TV that features promotions such as GCW and House of Glory. Sicker Than Your Average will be added to the service in March.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Sicker Than Your Average will be taking place on February 25, 2023, at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA. Tickets are available at sickerthanyouraverage.eventbrite.com.