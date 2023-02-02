Level Up – 29 January 2023 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/02/2023

Level Up held their latest Showcase event on January 29 at their wrestling school in El Cajon. Click for full results from the event.

Level Up
Showcase
January 29, 2023
Level Up Wrestling School
El Cajon, CA

CJ Tino over Nocturne Jr via Chaos Theory to retain the Level Up Championship. (05:08.02)

The Block (“X-Factor” Xander Phillips & JF3000) & KC Douglas over Los Otros (JD Vulcan & Dick Mandrill) & El Cuete via Pinfall. (08:47.17)

Coach Mack Wilkes over Sunset Tiger via F-5. (06:19.16)

Fatal over Joey Hustle via Schoolboy. (08:57.24)

J2 Mattioli over Zara Zakher via Playmaker Lariat. (14:11.38)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Be the first to comment on "Level Up – 29 January 2023 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.