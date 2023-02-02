Level Up – 29 January 2023 – Results

Level Up held their latest Showcase event on January 29 at their wrestling school in El Cajon. Click for full results from the event.

Level Up

Showcase

January 29, 2023

Level Up Wrestling School

El Cajon, CA

CJ Tino over Nocturne Jr via Chaos Theory to retain the Level Up Championship. (05:08.02)

The Block (“X-Factor” Xander Phillips & JF3000) & KC Douglas over Los Otros (JD Vulcan & Dick Mandrill) & El Cuete via Pinfall. (08:47.17)

Coach Mack Wilkes over Sunset Tiger via F-5. (06:19.16)

Fatal over Joey Hustle via Schoolboy. (08:57.24)

J2 Mattioli over Zara Zakher via Playmaker Lariat. (14:11.38)