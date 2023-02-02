RGR Lucha Libre – 29 January 2023 – Results

Ultimo Guerrero and Vito Fratelli defeated Atlantis Jr and Rey Leon in the main event of RGR Lucha Libre’s January 29 event in Laguna Hills, CA. Click for full results from the event.

RGR Lucha Libre

January 29, 2023

Laguna Hills, CA

Honest John & Juan Roman over Wicked Wickett & Alan Breeze.

Power Baby & Richie Coy over Moizilla & Smuggler.

Keira over Jarochita.

Black Destiny & Black Danger over Fulgor 1 & 2 and Lucha Solos Ultimo Maldito & Arkangel Divino.

Ultimo Guerrero & Vito Fratelli over Atlantis Jr & Rey Leon.