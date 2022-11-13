Epic Pro – 12 November 2022 – Results

Bad Dude Tito Escondido defeated Calder McColl in the main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s November 12 event, No One Left To Blame in Cudahy, CA. Click for full results.

Epic Pro Wrestling

No One Left To Blame

November 12, 2022

Bill Greene Sports Complex

Cudahy, CA

Diego Valens over Damian Drake. [9’08]

Matt Vandagriff over Michael Hopkins. [11’06]

Hoss Hogg over Delilah Doom. [7’27]

Che Cabrera over Adrian Quest. [8’57]

Jordan Cruz over Darwin Finch. [8’54]

Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine) over Shane Haste & Johnnie Robbie. [12’34]

Ray Rosas over Super Astro Jr. [15’30]

Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Calder McColl. [19’00]