VWE – 19 November 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 11/23/2022

VWE held their latest event, Nothing 2 Lose, on November 19 in Stanton, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment
Nothing 2 Lose
November 19, 2022
Stanton, CA

El Tequilero over Loco to retain the VWE Heavyweight Championship.

Che Cabrera over Mike Cheq to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship.

Vito Fratelli & Vega over Some Dude Chillin & Bodi Young Prodigy to retain the VWE Tag Team Championship.

Danny Limelight over Sandra Moone to retain the VWE SoCal Championship.

Bad Dude Tito over Matt Vandagriff.

Eddie Vice over J2 Mattioli.

Jacob Axton & Freddy Havoc over Moizilla & Bogus the Clown.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "VWE – 19 November 2022 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.