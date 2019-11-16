VWE – 15 November 2019 – Results

The Lucha Homies defeated The Lucha Bros. to retain the VWE Tag Team Championship in the main event of VWE’s Final Lucha on November 15. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

Final Lucha

November 15, 2019

Lion’s Center

Brawley, CA

Black Kross over Patan.

Freddie Havoc over Gustin Uberstud.

Chris Camacho over Eddie Rave.

Maverick over Estudiante Jr.

Vampiro & Team High Risk over Hunter Freeman, Mike Camden & Vito Fratelli.

Flor over Antesis.

Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco) over Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) to retain the VWE Tag Team Championship.