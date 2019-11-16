VWE – 15 November 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 11/16/2019

The Lucha Homies defeated The Lucha Bros. to retain the VWE Tag Team Championship in the main event of VWE’s Final Lucha on November 15. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment
Final Lucha
November 15, 2019
Lion’s Center
Brawley, CA

Black Kross over Patan.

Freddie Havoc over Gustin Uberstud.

Chris Camacho over Eddie Rave.

Maverick over Estudiante Jr.

Vampiro & Team High Risk over Hunter Freeman, Mike Camden & Vito Fratelli.

Flor over Antesis.

Lucha Homies (Lil’ Cholo & Mariachi Loco) over Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) to retain the VWE Tag Team Championship.

