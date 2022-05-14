VWE – 13 May 2022 – Results

Gringo Loco defeated ASF in the main event of VWE’s May 13 event in Stanton. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

Lucha Palooza

May 13, 2022

Stanton, CA

El Tequilero retains the VWE International Championship over Shadow King.

Vito Fratelli & Angel Vega over Mike Cheq & Luxor Kid.

And NEW VWE Women’s Champion Johnnie Robbie over Zyra.

Lil Cholo over Bogus The Klown .

And NEW VWE So Cal Champion Eddie Vice over Jack Cartwheel.

Gringo Loco over ASF.