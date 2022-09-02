VWE Summer Nights – 27 August 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 09/02/2022

Vito Fratelli and Angel Vega defeated Los Suavecitos in a steel cage to retain the VWE Tag Team Championship in the main event of VWE’s August 27 event in Fullerton. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment
Summer Nights
August 27, 2022
Fullerton, CA

Robin Shawn over Brendan Divine.

Damian over over Michael Hopkins.

Johnnie Robbie over El Tequilero.

Danny Limelight over Eddie Vice & Jai Vidal to win the VWE SoCal Championship.

El Tequilero over Mike Cheq, B-Boy, Sandra Moone, Lil Cholo & Ray Rosas.

Vito Fratelli & Angel Vega over Los Suavecitos in a Steel Cage Match to retain the VWE Tag Team Championship.

