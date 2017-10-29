VWE – 28 October 2017 – Quick Results

Lil’ Cholo defeated SoCal Crazy and Mariachi Loco in a cage match to retain the VWE Lightning Belt in the main event of VWE’s October 28th show in Imperial. Click for complete results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

Devil’s Night

October 28, 2017

Ricochet Rec. Center

Imperial, CA

Exodus over Cholo de Valle in a mask versus dress match

-Cholo had to wear Exodus’ nana’s dress since he lost

Guy Cool & Koto Hiro over Veinom & Motros Jungle to win the VWE Tag-Team titles

Funnybone over Dirty Ron McDonald to retain the Freakshow Championship in a casket match

Lil’ Cholo over SoCal Crazy and Mariachi Loco to retain the VWE Lightning Belt in a steel cage match

Credit: Chris Duncan