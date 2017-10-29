VWE – 28 October 2017 – Quick Results

Lil’ Cholo defeated SoCal Crazy and Mariachi Loco in a cage match to retain the VWE Lightning Belt in the main event of VWE’s October 28th show in Imperial. Click for complete results.
Venue Wrestling Entertainment
Devil’s Night
October 28, 2017
Ricochet Rec. Center
Imperial, CA
Exodus over Cholo de Valle in a mask versus dress match
-Cholo had to wear Exodus’ nana’s dress since he lost
Guy Cool & Koto Hiro over Veinom & Motros Jungle to win the VWE Tag-Team titles
Funnybone over Dirty Ron McDonald to retain the Freakshow Championship in a casket match
Lil’ Cholo over SoCal Crazy and Mariachi Loco to retain the VWE Lightning Belt in a steel cage match
Credit: Chris Duncan
