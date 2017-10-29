LWP – 28 October 2017 – Quick Results

Laberinto defeated D’Marco Wilson, Biagio Crescenzo, Donnie Suarez, Steve Pain, Blood Eagle, and Rey Horus in a Seven Corners Match in the main event of Lucha Wrestling Puroresu’s October 28th, 2017 event in Compton. Click for results.
Lucha Wrestling Puroresu
October 28th, 2017
Compton, CA
Team Dragon Azteca defeated Team Barrio Boy
Ayoka defeated Little Runaway
Biggie Biggz & Sexy Chino defeated Ruben Iglesias & Fern Owens
Ruby Raze defeated Kikyo
Zeuxis defeated Amapola
Legacy, Classicus Shadow, and Durango Kid defeated Pequeno Shamu, Shamu Jr., and Acero Dorado
Laberinto defeated D’Marco Wilson, Biagio Crescenzo, Donnie Suarez, Steve Pain, Blood Eagle, and Rey Horus in a Seven Corners Match
Special thanks to FanDeLucha.
No comments yet.