LWP – 28 October 2017 – Quick Results

Laberinto defeated D’Marco Wilson, Biagio Crescenzo, Donnie Suarez, Steve Pain, Blood Eagle, and Rey Horus in a Seven Corners Match in the main event of Lucha Wrestling Puroresu’s October 28th, 2017 event in Compton. Click for results.

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu

October 28th, 2017

Compton, CA

Team Dragon Azteca defeated Team Barrio Boy

Ayoka defeated Little Runaway

Biggie Biggz & Sexy Chino defeated Ruben Iglesias & Fern Owens

Ruby Raze defeated Kikyo

Zeuxis defeated Amapola

Legacy, Classicus Shadow, and Durango Kid defeated Pequeno Shamu, Shamu Jr., and Acero Dorado

Laberinto defeated D’Marco Wilson, Biagio Crescenzo, Donnie Suarez, Steve Pain, Blood Eagle, and Rey Horus in a Seven Corners Match

Special thanks to FanDeLucha.