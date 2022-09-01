RMW – 21 August 2022 – Results

Vito Fratelli, Black Taurus and Legionario defeated The King Rey Misterio, Super Astro Jr and Chavo Mar in the main event of RMW’s August 21 event in Oxnard, CA. Click for full results.
RMW
August 21, 2022
Elks Lodge
Oxnard, CA
Biagio Crescenzo & Chaz Herrera over J2 Mattioli & Sexy Fabrizio.
La Hiedra & Scarlet over Hit Girl & Gin Sevani.
Chris Nastyy over Koto Hiro & Bamboo.
Mini Kendo & Rockero Diablo over Pentagoncito & Doble Cara.
Vito Fratelli, Black Taurus & Legionario over The King Rey Misterio, Super Astro Jr & Chavo Mar.
