NTLL – 26 June 2022 – Results

Vito Fratelli defeated TJ Perkins and Super Astro Jr to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NTLL’s June 26 event in Lancaster, CA. Click for full results.

New Traditions Lucha Libre
Danger Zone
June 26, 2022
Lancaster, CA

Biagio Crescenzo over Red Bat & HD Acero Dorado.

Aria Blake over Hit Girl, Gin Sevani & Nadi Sapphire to become the #1 Contender for the Woman’s Championship.

Latigo Blanco over Legionario & Chavo Mar to win the Antelope Valley Championship.

Acero Dorado over Misterioso to win the Leyenda Cup.

The Sin Limite’s over Los Toxicos to win the NTLL Tag Team Championship

Ty Ray over Ricky Mandel to retain the NTLL Light Heavyweight Championship.

Viva Van over Alex Gracia to retain the NTLL Woman’s Championship.

Vito Fratelli over TJ Perkins & Super Astro Jr to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship.

