LLI – 22 April 2022 – Results

Sadika and Barrio Boy versus Muneca de Plata and Vito Fratelli went to a no contest in the main event of LLI’s April 22 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Lucha Libre Independiente

April 22, 2022

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Paradox over Super Boy Jr.

Drew Masters over Starlos.

Vintage Dragon over Aguila Azteca.

Rey Black over Aj Mana.

Profeta Jr & Rayo de Plata over Robbie Phoenix & Chris Nastyy .

Vintage over Drew, Paradox &Rey Black to win the Toneo De Aggressive Nature.

Sadika & Barrio Boy vs Muneca de Plata & Vito Fratelli goes to a No Contest.