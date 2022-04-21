VWE – 16 April 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 04/21/2022

Eddie Vice won the Orange County Rumble in the main event of VWE’s April 16 event in Stanton, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment
Orange County Rumble
April 16, 2022
Stanton, CA

Los Suavacitos over Brandon Gee & Adriel Noctis.

Mike Cheq retains the VWE Heavyweight Championship over Angel Vega and Vito Fratelli.

El Tequilero retains the VWE International Championship over Lil Cholo, Eddie Vice, Kid Spinx, & Dakota Prodigy.

Jonnie Robbie over Sandra Moone.

Eddie Vice wins the Orange County Rumble for the opportunity to challenge Jack Cartwheel for the SoCal Championship.

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

