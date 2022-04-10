XPW Killafornia – 09 April 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 04/10/2022

Shlak defeated Masada in the finals of the 2022 XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament for the main event of XPW’s Killafornia on April 9 in Pomona, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Xtreme Pro Wrestling
Killafornia
April 9, 2022
Derby Room
Pomona, CA

Silas Young over Brawlin’ Bo Cooper

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille goes to a no-contest.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Orin Veidt over Vincent.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Sage Sin Supreme over Sledge.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Eric Ryan over Juicy Finau.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Shlak over Dirty Ron.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Pagano over Shane Mercer.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Necro Butcher over Hoodfoot.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Masada over Lucky 13.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Big Joe over Terex.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round
Sage Sin Supreme over Orin Veidt.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round
Shlak over Eric Ryan.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round
Big Joe over Necro Butcher.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round
Masada over Pagano.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Semi Finals
Shlak over Sage Sin Supreme.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Semi Finals
Masada over Big Joe.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Finals
Shlak over Masada.

Note: Shlak becomes the 8th XPW King of the Deathmatch Champion.

