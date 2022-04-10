XPW Killafornia – 09 April 2022 – Results

Shlak defeated Masada in the finals of the 2022 XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament for the main event of XPW’s Killafornia on April 9 in Pomona, CA. Click for full results from the event.
Xtreme Pro Wrestling
Killafornia
April 9, 2022
Derby Room
Pomona, CA
Silas Young over Brawlin’ Bo Cooper
Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille goes to a no-contest.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Orin Veidt over Vincent.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Sage Sin Supreme over Sledge.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Eric Ryan over Juicy Finau.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Shlak over Dirty Ron.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Pagano over Shane Mercer.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Necro Butcher over Hoodfoot.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Masada over Lucky 13.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round
Big Joe over Terex.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round
Sage Sin Supreme over Orin Veidt.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round
Shlak over Eric Ryan.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round
Big Joe over Necro Butcher.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round
Masada over Pagano.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Semi Finals
Shlak over Sage Sin Supreme.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Semi Finals
Masada over Big Joe.
XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Finals
Shlak over Masada.
Note: Shlak becomes the 8th XPW King of the Deathmatch Champion.
