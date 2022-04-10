XPW Killafornia – 09 April 2022 – Results

Shlak defeated Masada in the finals of the 2022 XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament for the main event of XPW’s Killafornia on April 9 in Pomona, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Xtreme Pro Wrestling

Killafornia

April 9, 2022

Derby Room

Pomona, CA

Silas Young over Brawlin’ Bo Cooper

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille goes to a no-contest.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round

Orin Veidt over Vincent.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round

Sage Sin Supreme over Sledge.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round

Eric Ryan over Juicy Finau.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round

Shlak over Dirty Ron.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round

Pagano over Shane Mercer.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round

Necro Butcher over Hoodfoot.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round

Masada over Lucky 13.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – First Round

Big Joe over Terex.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round

Sage Sin Supreme over Orin Veidt.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round

Shlak over Eric Ryan.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round

Big Joe over Necro Butcher.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Second Round

Masada over Pagano.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Semi Finals

Shlak over Sage Sin Supreme.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Semi Finals

Masada over Big Joe.

XPW King of the Deathmatch Tournament – Finals

Shlak over Masada.

Note: Shlak becomes the 8th XPW King of the Deathmatch Champion.