GCW Paranoid – 09 April 2022 – Results

Minoru Suzuki defeated Blake Christian in the main event of GCW’s Paranoid on April 9 in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Game Changer Wrestling

Paranoid

April 9, 2022

Ukrainian Cultural Center

Los Angeles, CA

Joey Janela over Gringo Loco.

AJ Gray over Kevin Blackwood.

Chris Bey over Jack Cartwheel.

Dark Sheik over Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver, Lucas Riley, B-Boy and Damian Drake in a scramble match.

BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) over The Briscoes to become the new GCW Tag Team Champions.

Chris Dickinson over Masha Slamovich.

ACH over Nick Wayne.

Minoru Suzuki over Blake Christian.