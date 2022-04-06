Lucha Pro – 03 April 2022 – Results

Piloto Suicida and Red Spider defeated Ruby Gardenia and Flecha Fugaz in the main event of the April 3 Lucha Pro event in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Lucha Pro

April 3, 2022

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Auntie Hydie def. Domino.

Chaz Herrera def. Tiger Kidd.

Vito Fratelli retains the Lucha PRO Championshil over Robby Phoenix.

The LA Turtles def. Los Payasos Diabolical.

Vintage Dragon def. JBD.

Piloto Suicida and Red Spider def. Ruby Gardenia and Flecha Fugaz.