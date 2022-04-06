Lucha Pro – 03 April 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 04/06/2022

Piloto Suicida and Red Spider defeated Ruby Gardenia and Flecha Fugaz in the main event of the April 3 Lucha Pro event in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Lucha Pro
April 3, 2022
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA

Auntie Hydie def. Domino.

Chaz Herrera def. Tiger Kidd.

Vito Fratelli retains the Lucha PRO Championshil over Robby Phoenix.

The LA Turtles def. Los Payasos Diabolical.

Vintage Dragon def. JBD.

Piloto Suicida and Red Spider def. Ruby Gardenia and Flecha Fugaz. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Lucha Pro – 03 April 2022 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.