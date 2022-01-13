Lucha Pro – 09 January 2022 – Results

Vito Fratelli defeated Romeo, Proferta Jr., and Chaz Herrera to retain the Lucha Pro Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Lucha Pro’s January 9 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Lucha Pro
January 9, 2022
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Trigger Gonzalez over Necro King.
Rey Lee & Ultimo Imperio over Barrio Boy & Hades.
Vintage Dragon & Guy Cool over Robbie Phoenix & James Brady.
Johnnie Robbie over Savanna Stone.
Vito Fratelli retains the Lucha PRO Heavyweight Championship over Romeo, Profeta Jr & Chaz Herrera.
