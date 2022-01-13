Lucha Pro – 09 January 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/13/2022

Vito Fratelli defeated Romeo, Proferta Jr., and Chaz Herrera to retain the Lucha Pro Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Lucha Pro’s January 9 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Lucha Pro
January 9, 2022
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA

Trigger Gonzalez over Necro King.

Rey Lee & Ultimo Imperio over Barrio Boy & Hades.

Vintage Dragon & Guy Cool over Robbie Phoenix & James Brady.

Johnnie Robbie over Savanna Stone.

Vito Fratelli retains the Lucha PRO Heavyweight Championship over Romeo, Profeta Jr & Chaz Herrera.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Lucha Pro – 09 January 2022 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.