Lucha Pro – 06 March 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 03/09/2022

Piloto Suicida and Red Spider defeated Chaz Herrera and Super Astro Jr. in the main event of Lucha Pro’s March 6 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Lucha Pro
March 6, 2022
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA

Sean Black over Jay Washington.

Koto Hiro over Guy Cool.

Powerbaby & Last Turtle over Twisted Clown & Ultimo Imperio.

Vintage Dragon over Juan Roman w/ Jack Fancy.

Vito vs Blood Eagle ends in a Double DQ.

Piloto Suicida & Red Spider over Chaz Herrera & Super Astro Jr.

