Lucha Pro – 06 March 2022 – Results

Piloto Suicida and Red Spider defeated Chaz Herrera and Super Astro Jr. in the main event of Lucha Pro’s March 6 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Lucha Pro
March 6, 2022
Florence Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Sean Black over Jay Washington.
Koto Hiro over Guy Cool.
Powerbaby & Last Turtle over Twisted Clown & Ultimo Imperio.
Vintage Dragon over Juan Roman w/ Jack Fancy.
Vito vs Blood Eagle ends in a Double DQ.
Piloto Suicida & Red Spider over Chaz Herrera & Super Astro Jr.
