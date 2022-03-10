Epic Pro Wrestling presents Going Down Swinging on August 13, 2022 in Cudahy, CA

After a couple of reschedules, Epic Pro Wrestling has announced the date and venue for their debut event. The promotion will now debut on August 13, 2022 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA.

The promotion’s debut event is called Going Down Swinging and they have announced Peter Avalon, Eli Everfly, Brendan Divine, Jordan Cruz, Hoss Hogg for the event.

Here is the promotion’s full press release on their debut.

(LOS ANGELES, CA, Mar. 10, 2022) Epic Pro Wrestling will make its debut on August 13, 2022 when it presents Going Down Swinging at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA.

Scheduled to compete at Epic Pro: Going Down Swinging on August 13 in Cudahy, CA will be Peter Avalon. Avalon is currently slated to take part in the main event of Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut show against an opponent to be determined in the upcoming months.

Other wrestlers currently scheduled to compete at Epic Pro: Going Down Swinging on August 13 in Cudahy, CA include Eli Everfly, Brendan Divine, Jordan Cruz, and Hoss Hogg. Additional wrestlers scheduled to compete at Epic Pro: Going Down Swinging will be announced over the next few months.

Fans of the Southern California professional wrestling scene might be familiar with the Bill Greene Sports Complex, located at the Clara Street Park in Cudahy, CA. The venue has hosted numerous professional wrestling events throughout the years, and is scheduled to host Santino Bros. Wrestling’s upcoming events Can’t Knock the Hustle on April 16 and Put Up or Shut Up on May 14.

While Epic Pro Wrestling’s debut event will take place at the Bill Greene Sports Complex, future Epic Pro Wrestling shows will take place at different venues throughout the Los Angeles area.

“I’ve got some plans when it comes to running shows in different places,” said Epic Pro Wrestling’s head booker Andrew Pesina. “Right now though, my focus is on this first show. Once this show is out of the way, my hope is to run several more shows at what will hopefully become our home venue in the San Fernando Valley area, and then have quarterly tentpole events at other venues around LA.”

Additional information regarding Epic Pro: Going Down Swinging will be made available over the next few months.

Epic Pro: Going Down Swinging takes place on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex, located at 4835 Clara Street Cudahy, CA 90201. For the latest news and updates on Epic Pro: Going Down Swinging, follow @EpicProLA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information on upcoming Santino Bros. Wrestling events, visit www.santinobros.net or follow @SantinoBros on Twitter.