New matches announced for Epic Pro Wrestling’s No One Left To Blame on November 12

Epic Pro Wrestling has announced the first four matches for their sophomore event, scheduled to take place on November 12 in Cudahy, CA. Tonight they have now announced Bad Dude Tito vs. Calder McColl and the 2021 SoCal Tag Team of the Year, The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine) vs. Shane Haste & Johnnie Robbie.

The promotion has previously announced Ray Rosas vs. Super Astro Jr., and Adrian Quest vs. Cameron Gates.

The promotion announced on Twitter earlier this week that there would be a venue change for their November 12 event, No One Left To Blame. The promotion was originally scheduled to debut in Burbank but will now be returning to the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy.

Here is the promotion’s full press release:

(LOS ANGELES, CA, October 12, 2022) – Originally scheduled to take place in Burbank, CA, Epic Pro Wrestling will present No One Left To Blame at the Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Park in Cudahy, CA. Matches already announced for the event include Ray Rosas vs. Super Astro Jr., and Adrian Quest vs. Cameron Gates.

Epic Pro Wrestling: No One Left To Blame on November 12th is also scheduled to feature the Epic Pro debut of Bad Dude Tito, who will go up against “The Highlander” Calder McColl. Also scheduled for No One Left To Blame on November 12th will be the 2021 SoCal Tag Team of the Year, The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine) vs. Shane Haste & Johnnie Robbie.

Other wrestlers scheduled to appear at No One Left To Blame include Jordan Cruz, Delilah Doom, Darwin Finch, Hoss Hogg, Diego Valens, the Epic Pro debuts of Matt Vandagriff, Damian Drake, and more to be announced.

The Bill Greene Sports Complex at Clara Street Park is located at 4835 Clara St. Cudahy, CA 90201. Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:30 PM. Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling: No One Left To Blame on November 12th are available at Eventbrite.com. Front Row tickets are $30 on Eventbrite and $40 at the door. General Admission tickets are $25 on Eventbrite, and $30 at the door.

