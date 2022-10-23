PCW ULTRA – 21 October 2022 – Results

Jacob Fatu defeated Hammerstone, Sinn Bodhi, and Schaff in the Ultra Vault to win the PCW Ultra Championship in the main event of the October 21 event, Set In Stone. Click for full results from the event.

PCW ULTRA

Set In Stone

October 21, 2022

IWLU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Dark Match

Kevin Koa over Flyboy Freddy.

Grizz Broady over Devin Reno.

Matt Vandagriff over Lince Dorado, Danny Limelight and Lucas Riley to become the #1 contender to the PCW Ultralight Championship.

Shane Haste over Puma King.

Toa Liona over Bad Dude Tito Escondido by DQ.

Viva Van over Sumie Sakai to retain the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship.

Jacob Fatu over Hammerstone, Sinn Bodhi, and Schaff in the Ultra Vault to win the PCW Ultra Championship.