PCW Ultra Mind Crawler – 14 June 2019 – Results

Warbeast defeated The Lucha Brothers to retain the PCW Ultra and Defy Tag Team Championships in the main event of PCW Ultra’s Mind Crawler on June 14 in Wilmington, CA. Click for full results from the show.

PCW Ultra

Mind Crawler

June 14, 2019

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

TJ Perkins over Adam Brooks.

Schaff over Eli Everfly, Lucas Riley, and Matt Vandagriff in a fatal four-way.

Brian Pillman Jr. over Douglas James.

Mil Muertes over Sami Callihan to retain the PCW Ultra Championship.

Tessa Blanchard over Jordynne Grace to retain the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship.

Jake Atlas over Trey Miguel to retain the PCW Ultra Light Championship.

Warbeast (Josef Samael & Jacob Fatu) over Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) to retain the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship and Defy Tag Team Championship.