EWF – 14 June 2019 – Results

Mariachi Loco defeated Rico Dynamite in two straight falls to win the EWF Heavyweight Championship in the main event of EWF’s June 14 event in Covina. Click for full results from the event.

Empire Wrestling Federation

June 14, 2019

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Ty Ray vs. Richie Slade does to a time-limit draw. [15’00]

Anthony Idol over Auto Von Clutch.

Che Cabrera & Tito Escondido over Honesty is the Best Policy (Honest John & Archimedes).

Super Beetle over Andy Brown.

Golden Boy Jordan Clearwater over Dr. Kruger to retain the EWF American Championship.

Mariachi Loco over Rico Dynamite in two falls to none to win the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

Notes:

-Awesome Kong appeared and attacked Andy Brown after his match.

-Mariachi Loco is the 64th EWF Heavyweight Champion. This is his second reign.

-Rico Dynamite held the EWF Heavyweight Championship for 106 days.

-Anthony Idol challenged Mariachi Loco for the EWF Heavyweight Championship for July 5.