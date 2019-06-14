PWG announces lineup for Sixteen on July 26 in Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the lineup for their sixteenth-anniversary show, Sixteen, on July 26, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. The event will feature a ladder match for the PWG World Tag Team Championship in the main event.

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) will be defending the PWG World Tag Team Championship against LAX (Santana and Ortiz) in a ladder match at Sixteen. The Rascalz and LAX have been feuding in PWG since late last year, and at PWG’s 200, LAX attacked The Rascalz after their match that also featured the Lucha Brothers.

Last week, The Rascalz’ championship reign passed Arrogance’s (Scott Lost and Chris Bosh) combined 412 days as champions, between two reigns, to move into second place all-time in total days as champions (Young Bucks 2,053 days). The Rascalz’ seven successful tag team title defenses are also the fourth most all-time in PWG history.

This will be the first ladder match in PWG since the promotion’s tenth-anniversary show on August 9, 2013. In that match, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated The Dojo Bros (Eddie Edwards and Roderick Strong) and The Inner City Machine Guns (Rich Swann and Ricochet) to retain the PWG World Tag Team Championship. This will also be the third time the PWG World Tag Team Championship has been defended in a ladder match. In both previous matches, the defending champions retained their titles in the match.

Sixteen will also mark the return of The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, who were formerly known as Super Smash Brothers, to PWG. They last teamed in PWG on December 1, 2013. They will be facing The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent?).

Black Taurus is set to make his PWG debut on July 26, teaming with Laredo Kid and Puma King to take on Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus. This will be only the second Southern California appearance for Black Taurus, after he appeared at a Baja Stars USA event in San Diego last year.

Other matches scheduled for Sixteen are Brody King facing David Starr, Joey Janela versus Jungle Boy, MJF making his PWG debut versus Darby Allin, and Flip Gordon versus Trey Miguel.

Here is the full lineup for PWG’s Sixteen:

The Rascalz (c) vs. LAX in a ladder match for the PWG World Tag Team Championship

Brody King vs. Davis Starr

Joey Janela vs. Jungle Boy

Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, & Puma King vs. Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus

Darby Allin vs. MJF

The Dark Order vs. Best Friends

Trey Miguel vs. Flip Gordon

Sixteen will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, CA on July 26, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. This will be the 202nd event in PWG’s history and the third straight anniversary show to take place at the Globe Theater. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on June 20, 2019, at 8:00 p.m.