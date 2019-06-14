Fozzy announces Unleashed in the West tour, including dates in California

Fozzy, the heavy metal band with Chris Jericho as its frontman, have announced the cities and dates for their 2019 Unleashed in the West tour. The band will make several stops in California, including the previously announced date at Banc of California Stadium, opening for Iron Maiden.

Fozzy will be opening for Iron Maiden on September 14, 2019, in Los Angeles as part of Iron Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast Tour. This will be a rare Los Angeles appearance by Fozzy, as they have only performed in the Los Angeles area twice since 2014. This will be Maiden’s first Southern California concert since July 1, 2017.

On September 18, Fozzy will be performing at Brick By Brick in San Diego. This will be the band’s second appearance in San Diego since 2013, having last performed in the city in March 2018.

Other California dates for Fozzy on the Unleashed in the West tour are September 12 at Slim’s in San Francisco and September 13 at Ace of Spades in Sacramento. They will also be performing at the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino in Crystal Bay, NV at Lake Tahoe on September 11 and Count’s Vamp’d in Las Vegas, NV on September 15.

Here are the complete tour dates for Fozzy’s Unleashed in the West tour:

Sep 5 – Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

Sep 6 – Sunshine Theater – Colorado Springs, CO

Sep 7 – Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO

Sep 8 – The Royal – Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 11 – Crystal Bay Club Casino/Crown Room – Crystal Bay, NV

Sep 12 – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

Sep 13 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

Sep 14 – Banc of California Stadium (w/ Iron Maiden)- Los Angeles, CA

Sep 15 – Count’s Vamp’d – Las Vegas, NV

Sep 18 – Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

Sep 19 – Club Red – Tempe, AZ

Sep 20 – Encore – Tucson, AZ

Sep 21 – Speaking Rock (w/ Sons of Texas)

Sep 25 – Canton Hall (w/ Sons of Texas) – Dallas, TX

Sep 26 – Warehouse Live (w/ Sons of Texas) – Houston, TX

Sep 27 – Brewsky’s – Hattiesburg, MS

Sep 28 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

Fozzy, which was formed by Rich Ward and Chris Jericho in 1999 and also includes Frank Fontsere, Billy Grey, and Randy Drake, will also be selling a VIP package for each event (excluding the Iron Maiden concert) for $150.00. The VIP package includes a private soundcheck experience (featuring a mini set of Fozzy and classic rock songs), a picture with the band, a signed photograph, and early merchandise shopping.

Tickets for every show on the tour are available now at FozzyRock.com.