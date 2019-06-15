WWE – 15 June 2019 – Quick Results

Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Live at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. Also on the show, Becky Lynch defeated Natalya and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Live

June 15, 2019

Honda Center

Anaheim, CA

Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro and Ricochet in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE United States Championship via submission on Ricochet.

Robert Roode defeated Heath Slater via pinfall after hitting Slater with a Glorious DDT.

Cedric Alexander defeated Robert Roode via pinfall after hitting Roode with the Lumbar Check.

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated the Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) via pinfall.

Nikki Cross defeated Tamina via pinfall after hitting Tamina with The Purge.

Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley via pinfall after hitting Lashley with a Standing Powerslam.

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship after Scott Dawson pinned one of the Usos.

Becky Lynch defeated Natalya and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship via submission on Natalya.

Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Universal Championship via pinfall after hitting Corbin with a Curb Stomp.

Note:

Following Roode vs. Slater, Roode proclaimed his match was “too easy” before facing Cedric Alexander in an impromptu match.

The Viking Raiders attacked Cedric Alexander after Alexander vs. Roode prior to their match against the Lucha House Party.

After Cross vs. Tamia, Sami Zayn cut a promo bashing the audience. Braun Strowman came out during this segment to set up his match with Lashley with Zayn at ringside.

After Strowman vs. Lashley, Sami Zayn attempted to attack Strowman, but Strowman ended up laying Zayn out with two Powerslams.

