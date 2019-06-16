Ground Zero – 15 June 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 06/16/2019

Matt Vandagriff defeated Rich Swann in the main event of Ground Zero’s Encore on June 15 in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

Ground Zero
Encore
June 15, 2019
Imperial Beach Sports Complex
Imperial Beach, CA

Pre-Show Match
Hunter Freeman over Vinny Wasco. [6’05]

Fidel Bravo over Biagio Crescenzo and Dom Kubrick in a triple-threat. [5’47]

Ruby Raze over Vipress. [8’41]

B-Boy & Adrian Quest over Chris Bey & Suede Thompson. [16’17]

Douglas James over Tyler Bateman via submission. [4’39]

Eli Everfly over Damian Drake via submission. [12’36]

8 Bit Lit (KC Douglas, Michael Hopkins, & J2 Mattioli) over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) & Alonzo Alvarez. [11’32]

Andy Brown over Delilah Doom to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [14’38]

Matt Vandagriff over Rich Swann. [15’58]

