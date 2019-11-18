Brown vs. Quest, Dickinson vs. Escondido to headline Ground Zero: Legend on December 7

Ground Zero has announced the lineup for their upcoming two-year anniversary event, Legend, on December 7th, 2019 at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA. Ground Zero’s anniversary show will be headlined by a Ground Zero Championship match between defending champion Andy Brown and Adrian Quest.

Adrian Quest earned his shot at the Ground Zero Championship after winning a Scramble Match at Ground Zero: Mama Said Knock You Out on September 28th. The match between Quest and Andy Brown will also be a rematch of their April 28, 2018, at Ground Zero: The 4th Phase. In the match, Brown defeated Quest. At Ground Zero’s previous show on October 26th, Hysteria, Quest teamed with his tag team partner B-Boy to face Brown and Tyler Bateman. In the match, Quest pinned Brown to pick up the win for his team.

Ground Zero: Legend is also slated to feature a first-time-ever match between Chris Dickinson and Tito Escondido, who recently made his return to Ground Zero at Hysteria. The New York-based Dickinson, who will be making his Ground Zero debut at Legend, is best known for his work in Beyond Wrestling, GCW, and has appeared in various SoCal promotions such as PWG, Bar Wrestling, and UEW. The match will be Dickinson’s first in the San Diego area. It will also mark the first singles match for Tito Escondido in Ground Zero since his main event match against Douglas James on June 2, 2018.

Jake Atlas, who recently signed with WWE and will be reporting in January, will be making his Ground Zero farewell at Legend. In his Ground Zero farewell match, Atlas will be facing Dom Kubrick. The two have faced each other twice in Ground Zero before. On October 27, 2018, Kubrick and Atlas were involved in a scramble match that also featured Lucas Riley and Alonzo Alvarez. Kubrick went on to win the match. At Ground Zero’s next show, Champion, on December 8, 2018, Atlas defeated Kubrick in the first round of the Ground Zero Championship tournament.

Here is the full lineup for Ground Zero: Legend:

Andy Brown (c) vs. Adrian Quest for the Ground Zero Championship

Chris Dickinson vs. Tito Escondido

Jake Atlas vs. Dom Kubrick

Ray Rosas vs. Hunter Freeman – No. 1 Contender Match

8-Bit Lit (Michael Hopkins & J2 Mattioli) vs. Chris Bey & Suede Thompson

Danny Limelight vs. Damian Drake vs. Matt Vandagriff in a Triple Threat match

Jesse James vs. Slice Boogie

B-Boy vs. Ruby Raze

Ground Zero: Legend takes place at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA on December 7th, 2019 at 8:00 pm. The Imperial Beach Sports Park is located at 425 Imperial Beach BlvdImperial Beach, CA 91932. General Admission tickets are available now through Eventbrite. First and Second Row tickets are sold out. Kids under the age of 10 get a free GA ticket with the purchase of a GA ticket.