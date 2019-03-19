Ground Zero announces talent for upcoming shows, including several debuts

Ground Zero has announced wrestlers for several upcoming events, including April 27th’s Word of Mouf in Imperial Beach. In addition to Word of Mouf, the promotion has announced several debuts for the summer’s Encore and It Was Written events.

Word of Mouf is set to be headlined by Andy Brown defending the Ground Zero Championship against the 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year Dom Kubrick. At Ground Zero’s The Blueprint on March 9, 2019, Dom Kubrick defeated Tyler Bateman to become the number one contender to the title. This will be Brown’s third defense of the title, having successfully defended it most recently against Douglas James at The Blueprint.

Also taking place at Word of Mouf is a triple threat tag-team match featuring True Grit (Jesse James and Hoss Hogg), The One Percent (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson), and PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas). Other wrestlers appearing at Word of Mouf include Jake Atlas, Ruby Raze, and Tyler Bateman.

At Ground Zero’s Encore on June 15, 2019, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann will be making his debut with the promotion. Swann’s appearance will be only the second time, and first time outside of WWE, that he has wrestled in the San Diego area.

Ground Zero’s It Was Written on August 24, 2019, will feature the debut of Eddie Kingston to the promotion, and the return of Joey Ryan. This will mark the San Diego area debut for Kingston, and his second Southern California appearance in the last decade. Ryan last appeared in Ground Zero on September 29, 2018, in a loss to Dom Kubrick.

All events will be taking place at the Imperial Beach Sports Complex in Imperial Beach, CA. Tickets for Word of Mouf are on sale now, with tickets for the other events set to go on sale at a later date.