Ground Zero – 28 April 2018 – Quick Results

Ground Zero
The Fourth Phase
April 28, 2018
Imperial Beach Sports Complex
Imperial Beach, CA
Sour Charm (Biagio Crescenzo & Donnie Suarez) over Dom Kubrick & Alonzo Alvarez. [7’50]
Jake Atlas over Daniel Moon. [13’15]
Terex over Corey Jackson by DQ. [8’10]
B-Boy & AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) over Ray Rosas & The Brothers Divine (Danny Divine & Brendan Divine). [16’22]
Andy Brown over Adrian Quest. [17’03]
Heather Monroe over Ruby Raze. [10’39]
Douglas James over Dicky Mayer. [11’02]
Tyler Bateman over Famous B. [13’07]
Tito Escondido over Eli Everfly. [16’10]
