Amped Up Wrestling – 28 April 2018 – Quick Results.

Grizzly Kal Jack defeated Mikey O’Shea in the main event of Amped Up Wrestling’s April 28th, 2018 event in Stanton, CA. Click for results.
Amped Up Wrestling
Amped Up Wrestling In The OC
April 28th, 2018
De La O Jiu-Jitsu
Stanton, CA
Pre-show match: The American Oni defeated Anthony Rose
Shiloh Greaves & Max X defeated Ryan Ramos & Max McManus
Darwin Finch & Robbie Phoenix defeated Daniel Torch & Bobby Hart
Sean Black defeated Azrael in a No Disqualification Match
Othello defeated Freddy Flores to retain the OCCW Heavyweight Championship
Grizzly Kal Jack defeated Mikey O’Shea
Credit: Alexander Kahrs of Occupy Pro Wrestling.
