Amped Up Wrestling – 28 April 2018 – Quick Results.

Grizzly Kal Jack defeated Mikey O’Shea in the main event of Amped Up Wrestling’s April 28th, 2018 event in Stanton, CA. Click for results.

Amped Up Wrestling

Amped Up Wrestling In The OC

April 28th, 2018

De La O Jiu-Jitsu

Stanton, CA

Pre-show match: The American Oni defeated Anthony Rose

Shiloh Greaves & Max X defeated Ryan Ramos & Max McManus

Darwin Finch & Robbie Phoenix defeated Daniel Torch & Bobby Hart

Sean Black defeated Azrael in a No Disqualification Match

Othello defeated Freddy Flores to retain the OCCW Heavyweight Championship

Grizzly Kal Jack defeated Mikey O’Shea

Credit: Alexander Kahrs of Occupy Pro Wrestling.