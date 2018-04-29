CWFH – 29 April 2018 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held its latest television taping on April 29 in Port Hueneme. Click for spoilers from upcoming television episodes including a title change.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

April 29, 2018

Oceanview Pavillion

Port Hueneme, CA

Ty Matthews over Falco.

Dicky Mayer, Suede Thompson, & Soul Burners (Ryan Taylor & Tomaste) over Royce Issacs, Tyler Bateman, & Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro & Buddy Royal).

Heather Monroe over Zaida.

Ray Rosas over Brandon Cutler.

Scorpio Sky over Andy Brown.

Nick Aldis over Falco in a five minute challenge.

Nick Aldis over Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson in a five minute challenge.

PJ Black lasts five minutes with Nick Aldis.

-Black earns a future NWA Worlds Heavyweight title shot.

Adrian Quest over Pinx via DQ.

Fidel Bravo over Ty Ray.

Gentleman Jervis over Richie Slade.

Watts over Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson.

Willie Mack over Bad Dude Tito Escondido to win the Hollywood Heritage title.