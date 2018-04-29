AOW – 29 April 2018 – Quick Results

Robert Baines and Mathias Starkey defeated The Feelyons (Osiris Mittens and Senior Buttons) in the main event of AOW’s April 29 show in Twentynine Palms. Click for full results.

Alpha Omega Wrestling

April 29, 2018

29 Palms Elks Lodge

Twentynine Palms, CA

Johnny Kai over Ashley Grace.

Sexy Chino over Rudy Rodgers.

Ruben Igelsias over Thugnificent.

Adan Reyes over Ryan J. Morals.

Robert Baines (formerly The Hobo) & Mathias Starkey over The Feelyons (Osiris Mittens & Senior Buttons).

Credit: Mike Draven