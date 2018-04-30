KNOKX PRO – 29 April 2018 – Quick Results

Rikishi won the 34 Person Dual Ring Turmoil in the main event of the Wrestle Fair April 29 show in Lake Perris Fair Grounds. Click for full results.
Knokx Pro Wrestling
April 29, 2018
Southern California Fair Grounds
Lake Perris, CA
Hardcore Six Man Tag Team Match
Maverick, Sycho StUSA, & Otto Von Clutch def. The Samoan Dynasty (Jacob Fatu, VIP, & Sefa Fatu)
Triple Threat Match
Sheik Khan Abadi def. El Misterioso and Lance Anano’i
34 Person Dual Ring Turmoil
(01) El Presidente
(02) Prince Shergill
(03) Slick Back
(04) Jezzette Marie
(05) Tuna
(06) De La Soul
(07) Saint Sinclair
(08) Super Beetle
(09) Syko StUSA
(10) Otto Von Clutch
(11) K-Dubb
(12) Kraken Zero
(13) Sefa Fatu
(14) Lance Anano’i
(15) Adam Thornstowe
(16) Luster the Legend
(17) Joey Ryan
(18) Sheik Khan Abadi
(19) Journey
(20) Matt Vandagriff
(21) Cameron Gates
(22) Dylan Kyle Cox
(23) Felinito
(24) The Spaniard
(25) Afa Jr.
(26) “Samoan Warrior” Sean Maluta
(27) Logan Everett
(28) Maverick
(29) VIP
(30) Bison Beltane
(31) Harley Kiss
(32) Akanesi
(33) Eyez Indesguise
(34) Rikishi
Credit: Alliance-Wrestling.com
