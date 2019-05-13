CWFH Coastline Clash – 13 May 2019 – Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held its annual Coastline Clash event on May 13 in Irvine. Click for spoilers from the television tapings including the match between David Arquette and Peter Avalon.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

Coastline Clash

May 13, 2019

Irvine Improv

Irivine, CA

Dark Match

Mercurio over Golden Boy Jordan Clearwater.

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & BHK), Double Platinum (Chris Bey & Suede Thompson), and Soul Burners (Ryan Taylor & Tomaste) to retain the UWN Tag Team Championship.

L.A. Park, Super Beetle, & Gentleman Jervis over Joey Ryan, Luchasaurus, & Kikutaro when Super Beetle pinned Kikutaro.

Willie Mack over MJF.

Adrian Quest over Danny Limelight, Brandon Cutler, and Fidel Bravo in a four-way.

Ray Rosas over Dicky Mayer.

Andy Brown over Rogelio to retain the Hollywood Heritage Title.

Peter Avalon over David Arquette.

Sarah Wolfe over Heather Monroe.

Watts over Sketch, Caleb Perez, & Adrian Noctus in a 3-on-1 handicap match.

Royce Isaacs over Tyler Bateman to retain the UWN Television Title.

-After the match Bateman cashes in the PP3 Cup to get another title shot.

Tyler Bateman over Royce Isaacs to win the UWN Television Title.

Special thanks to Ben Raymond.