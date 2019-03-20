Bar Wrestling announces lineup for Juiced on April 10 in Los Angeles

Bar Wrestling has announced the lineup for their next event, Bar Wrestling 33: Juiced, on April 10, 2019, at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. The event will feature the Bar Wrestling debut of recent AEW signee Kylie Rae.

Kylie Rae will be making her debut in Bar Wrestling in a singles match with Taya Valkyrie. It will be the first meeting between the two wrestlers, and Rae’s first Southern California appearance since June 30, 2018. Valkyrie comes into the event with the second most wins in Bar Wrestling history with 18, against 4 defeats.

Tessa Blanchard and Jake Atlas will be facing off in a singles match at Juiced. This will be the first meeting between the two wrestlers.

The 2018 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year DoomFly (Eli Everfly and Delilah Doom) will be facing the team of Tyler Bateman and Heather Monroe. All four wrestlers have faced each other numerous times in the past, but this will be the first time that Monroe and Bateman have teamed in a match.

Brian Cage and Ryan Taylor, who once formed The Fighting Taylor Boys in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, will reunite once again to face Brandon Cutler and Luchasaurus. While they teamed with Eli Drake in Bar Wrestling’s trios tournament last month, this will be the first time Cage and Taylor teamed in a tag-team match since April 21, 2012.

Also taking place at Juiced is RockNES Monsters (BHK and Yuma) teaming with Watts to face PPRay (Peter Avalon and Ray Rosas) and Joey Ryan and Andy Brown facing PJ Black in a singles match.

Here is the complete lineup for Bar Wrestling 33: Juiced:

Tessa Blanchard vs. Jake Atlas

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae

DoomFly vs. Tyler Bateman & Heather Monroe

Brian Cage & Ryan Taylor vs. Brandon Cutler & Luchasaurus

RockNES Monsters & Watts vs. PPRay & Joey Ryan

Andy Brown vs. PJ Black

Like most Bar Wrestling events, Bar Wrestling 33: Juiced takes its name from pop culture. Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco famously exposed the steroid problem in baseball in his 2005 bestselling book, titled Juiced. Canseco’s uniform number was 33 for most of his career.

Bar Wrestling 33: Juiced takes place on April 10, 2019, at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles. Bell time is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. with doors opening at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and are $25.00 presale and $40.00 at the door. The last several Bar Wrestling events have sold out their presale allotment in advance, with only a limited number of tickets being available at the door.