Bar Wrestling – 09 November 2017 – – Quick Results

Brian Cage defeated Colt Cabana in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s Head of Household on November 9th in Baldwin Park. Click for complete results.
Bar Wrestling
Head of Household
November 9, 2017
American Legion #241
Baldwin Park, CA
Pinkie Sanchez, Eli Everfly, & Super Panda over B-Boy, Eric Watts, & Brody King [21’20]
Tessa Blanchard over Xia Brookside [8’06]
Jeff Cobb over Kevin Kross [11’17]
World’s Cutest Tag Team (Joey Ryan & Candice LeRae) over Extra Talented (Aaron Solow & Ricky Starks) [13’22]
Kikutaro over Hot Young Briley [12’47]
Team Big Brother (Jessie Godderz & Austin Matleson) over H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) [16’23]
Brian Cage over Colt Cabana [12’07]
