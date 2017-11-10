El Rey Network’s ‘Lucha Underground’ Greenlit for Fourth Season

AUSTIN, TX (November 10, 2017) – El Rey Network has green lit the fourth season of its hit lucha libre wrestling series Lucha Underground, it was announced today by El Rey Network President and G.M. Daniel Tibbets. Production will begin in Los Angeles in early 2018.

“Lucha Underground has been a remarkable series for El Rey Network. We have aired 105 episodes since its debut in 2014, hosted a live event at the SXSW film festival as well as in markets across the Southwest, and the series was the first TV show to screen theatrically using 4dx technology. Further, filming each episode in front of a live audience has given devoted fans the opportunity to engage and closely connect with the show,”, commented Tibbets. “I am as excited as ‘The Believers’ – Lucha Underground’s rabid fanbase – that the series is coming back for another action-packed season.”

“This series has captivated an audience that is passionate about wrestling and we are excited to continue bringing Lucha Underground into their homes each week,” said Mark Burnett, MGM’s President Television Group & Digital. “The action in the ring and the storylines around our luchadores remain unique and continue to surprise fans every episode.”

Ancient tradition, extraordinary athleticism, and a flare for theatrics combine in El Rey Network’s wrestling series, Lucha Underground. The riveting original series introduces American audiences to the high-flying aerial maneuvers, slingshot moves, dramatic masks, intricate, rapid-fire wrestling combinations and the distinctive techniques of lucha libre, one of Mexico’s most popular sports. Fans have a ringside seat as masked villains and heroes face off to battle for wrestling supremacy. The series provides enthusiastic viewers with an incredibly visceral and explosive experience with a focus on the artistry, originality, intense action and over-the-top characters that have come to define this phenomenal fan-favorite.

Lucha Underground is produced by MGM Television in association with FactoryMade and AG Studios for El Rey Network. Executive producers are Burnett (Survivor, Shark Tank, The Voice); filmmaker and El Rey Network co-founder Robert Rodriguez; Eric Van Wagenen (who is also the showrunner) and Brian Edwards of MGM; Dorian Roldán from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; FactoryMade and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa; and Skip Chaisson of El Rey Network. The series airs on El Rey Network and is distributed internationally by MGM.

About El Rey Network

El Rey Network is a Latino-infused entertainment brand that revels in the courage, capacity, and creativity of ordinary people on extraordinary journeys. Launched by maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and run by Rodriguez and his artistic collective, El Rey Network develops and produces linear and digital programming as well as integrated branded entertainment offerings. El Rey Network’s flagship is a 24-hour English-language entertainment and lifestyle cable channel that focuses a distinctly Latino lens on popular culture. El Rey Network is jointly owned by Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade with a minority stake held by Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.

About MGM Television

MGM Television is a leading producer and global distributor of premium content for television and digital platforms, with distribution rights to original productions and a robust catalog of television episodes and feature film titles including such premiere entertainment franchises as James Bond, Rocky, Stargate and The Hobbit trilogy. Current scripted and unscripted projects include Fargo (FX); Vikings (HISTORY); The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu); Get Shorty (EPIX); The Voice (NBC); Survivor (CBS); Shark Tank (ABC); Teen Wolf (MTV); Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME (ABC); Beat Shazam (FOX); Signed (VH1); Lucha Underground (The El Rey Network); and through its distribution entity, Orion TV Productions, the syndicated daytime courtroom series Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court and Couples Court with The Cutlers. In addition, MGM owns Evolution Media, the innovative unscripted television producers of The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, and Sweet Home Oklahoma (Bravo); Botched (E!); Bug Juice (Disney Channel) and Growing Up Supermodel (Lifetime). MGM’s television programming regularly airs in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.mgm.com