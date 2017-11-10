FREE Rey Mysterio Meet & Greet presented by Love Thy Neighbor & FCW on December 8th

You can help us make the holidays a bit brighter as we gather toys and clothing for kids in San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, The 8th Annual “Love Thy Neighbor” toy drive. We are proud to announce that this year we are being hosted by Sweetwater Harley-Davidson (3201 Hoover Ave. National City, CA 92173.) for a day of giving back.

Join us on Dec 8th between 7pm-9pm, as Lucha Libre Icon Rey Mysterio will be a special guest for a hometown meet & greet. Rey Mysterio represents his city all over the globe and now he will be here in our own backyard giving back to the community that he is so proud of! Finest City Wrestling will also be joining in on the fun as they present 4 exciting matches as well!

Then, on Dec 9th from 1-9pm we bring in a classic car,bike, and motorcycle show, and musical performances by I-ABIDE, Bulevar Descarga and Andy Vargas (Lead singer of Santana.)

Celebrating 8 years strong as our host, Beto Perez of energy 103.7 will be spinning for the cause!

Bring new unwrapped toys or clothing to benefit the children of Es Por Los Ninos (organization helping children living with AIDS and HIV in Tijuana), Arts for a Better Tomorrow – ABT (transborder organization helping children heal through the arts), Emilio Nares Foundation, several Tijuana orphanages, as well as many organizations throughout San Diego.

Since 2010 The Love Thy Neighbor Movement has had a vision to help make a positive community impact. The Love Thy Neighbor toy drives have brought Christmas to tens of thousands of boys and girls throughout San Diego and Tijuana with only the help of the community! We believe the Joy of Christmas will touch the hearts of the people in San Diego as smiles are brought to children this holiday! Join us in collecting “DONATIONS THAT MAKE A DIFFERENCE!”

Visit www.lovethyneighbormovement.com for more information.



V.I.P. food provided by El Pollo Grill – Bonita

Sound provided by San Diego Event Productions- Akroz Professional

Live art by Giovanni Cerda Vincent Strive and more.

Custom car show, bike show and motorcycle show,

Vendors, Art, food, Music and many special guests

Toy Run and delivery to Tijuana on Dec 10th for those that would like to join us across the border

Drop off Locations:

Blackwater Tattoo Cv, Sweetwater Harley-Davidson Offical LTN offices, El Pollo Grill – Bonita Rico’s On 3rd, The Salon Inc. Cafe La Maze Steak House Gathering Grounds Cafe Locker Room Barbershop

If you would like to donate or see more details please visit at https://www.lovethyneighbormovement.com/