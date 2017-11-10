SoCal News & Notes 11/10/2017

Once again we take a look at the latest pro-wrestling news and updates from around Southern California, plus all of this week’s shows. Click for the latest updates.

—

FIST Combat has added a deathmatch between Matt Twizted and Dirty Ron McDonald to tonight’s show at the Kensington Club in San Diego. The show is being promoted as a tribute to ECW and is called “November to Remember.” The main event is scheduled to be Ruby Raze and True Grit versus B-Boy, Tyler Bateman, and Eli Everfly.

—

Savannah Evans, who wrestles out of Florida, will be on the December 1st RISE show and will be taking part in the RISE battle royal on the December 2nd AWS show in South Gate.

—

Steven Tresario will be replacing Brody King on the January 27th, 2018 AWS show in South Gate. He will be facing B-Boy.

Jessica Havok has been added to the AWS 16th anniversary show on March 24th, 2018. Shane Strickland was previously announced as making his AWS debut on the show.

—

Bar Wrestling will be holding “A Christmas Special” on December 14th in Baldwin Park. Scheduled to appear are Hornswoggle, Ethan Page, Taya Valkyrie, Dick Justice, Brian Cage, Candice LeRae, Joey Ryan, Scorpio Sky, Solo Darling, Reno SCUM, LuchaSaurus, Delilah Doom, and more to be announced. Tickets are on sale now.

—

Nurse Ratchet has been added to the December 23rd Maverick Pro show in Los Angeles.

—

Former Southern California wrestler of the year and PWG co-founder Scott Lost will be doing a signing at SoCal Comics in San Diego on November 11th. This will be part of a signing event at the comic book store featuring local San Diego comic artists and writers. Scott Lost left wrestling to pursue his comic book career full time and has been working on both 2nd Shift and Accidental Aliens. The signing will be from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and SoCal Comics is located at 8280 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, Ste 124 in San Diego.

—

Lady Lee versus Chik Tormenta has been added to the November 18th Baja Stars USA show in San Diego.

—

Pacific Coast Wrestling has rebranded to PCW Ultra.

—

Desert Pro Wrestling will be running December 9th in El Centro with Arez challenging for Fidel Bravo’s DPW title in a ladder match for the main event.

—

Sinn Bodhi will be on the December 1st Venue Wrestling Entertainment show in Brawley. This will be the promotion’s Brawley debut.

—

This week’s events:

11/10:

F.I.S.T. Combat in San Diego, CA (21 & Up)

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

11/11:

WWE presents NXT Live in Riverside, CA

Empire Wrestling Federation in Victorville, CA

House of Pain Wrestling in La Puente, CA

11/12:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

HEX Wrestling Promotions in Oxnard, CA

LLA in Los Angeles, CA