FIST Combat – 10 November 2017 – Quick Results

The team of Ruby Raze and True Grit defeated B-Boy, Tyler Bateman, and Peter Avalon in the main event of FIST Combat's November 10th show in San Diego.

FIST Combat

November 10, 2017

Kensington Club

San Diego, CA

Robbie Phoenix over Azrael [10’58]

Vegan Superman Jacob Diez over Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson to retain the Get FIST’d TV title [11’27]

Dirty Ron McDonald over Matt Twizted in a deathmatch [15’20]

Jules Winfield [Michael Hopkins] over The Gimp [Mike Gotch] [7’28]

Vincent Vega [KC Douglas] over Human Tornado [10’09]

Ruby Raze & True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over B-Boy, Tyler Bateman, & Peter Avalon [22’46]